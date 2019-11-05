BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 1,103 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Culp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 38,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of CULP opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $190.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.60. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $23.52.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

