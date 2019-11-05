Business Credit Substitute 1-Day Volume Reaches $320,907.00 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00012026 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $320,907.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.01459471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

