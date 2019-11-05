Bumi Resources Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Trading Up 9.1%

Bumi Resources Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Bumi Resources Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:PBMRF)

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, through its subsidiaries, engages in mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The Coal segment engages in the exploration, exploitation, and sale of coal deposits. The Services segment offers marketing and management services.

