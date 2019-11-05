Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,460. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,746. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after purchasing an additional 828,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 311,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $32,931,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,266,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

