BSA (ASX:BSA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA)’s share price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), approximately 121,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In other BSA news, insider Nicholas Yates 1,259,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th.

About BSA (ASX:BSA)

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

