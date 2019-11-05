Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.70.

Bruker stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338 shares in the company, valued at $57,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,220.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

