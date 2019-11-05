Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRKL stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 103,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 591.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 364,757 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 188.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 141,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.