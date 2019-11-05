Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Announces Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BKD remained flat at $$7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 869,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

