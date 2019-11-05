Brokers Set Expectations for Crescent Point Energy Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.63.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.75.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

