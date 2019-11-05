Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.05 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.14. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total value of C$32,894.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,088.28. Also, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,090,662. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,300 shares of company stock worth $750,789.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.