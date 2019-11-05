Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $93.34

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.34.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. Novartis has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,573,000 after purchasing an additional 854,857 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 533,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474,241 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,278,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

