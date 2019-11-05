Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $175.15

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSE DECK traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

