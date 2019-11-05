Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price at $87.61

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.61.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

