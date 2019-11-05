Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

NYSE RF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 8,382,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,563,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,033.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 95.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

