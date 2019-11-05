Brokerages Expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. 326,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.