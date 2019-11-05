Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Purple Innovation an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,200 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 263,026 shares of company stock worth $2,082,224. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,840. The company has a market capitalization of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 275.80% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

