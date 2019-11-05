Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.17 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

NYSE EAT opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,970,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brinker International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 151,578 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 563,511 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Brinker International by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 714,665 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $38,148.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,035.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

