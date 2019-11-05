Brightworth Trims Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Brightworth lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $351.09 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

