Brightworth Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,518,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,636,000 after buying an additional 1,397,088 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 594,769 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

