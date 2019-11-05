Brightworth Has $288,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brightworth boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

