Brightworth Buys 5,219 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after buying an additional 1,694,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

