Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Shares Down 16.7%

Bright Mountain Media Inc (OTCMKTS:BMTM)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9,174% from the average daily volume of 65 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.