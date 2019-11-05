BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 34,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 74.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 6,099.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 125,166 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. 6,509,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

