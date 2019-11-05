Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOXL opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BOXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boxlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

