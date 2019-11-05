Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,220 at Berenberg Bank

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BVS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,256 ($16.41) target price (up from GBX 1,203 ($15.72)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,116.42 ($14.59).

Shares of LON BVS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,174 ($15.34). 229,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Bovis Homes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,256 ($16.41). The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,073.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Bovis Homes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

