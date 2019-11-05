Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BSX opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 431.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,762 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $433,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.