Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, hitting $358.68. 2,645,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.00 and a 200-day moving average of $359.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.30.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.