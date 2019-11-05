Bluzelle Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $20.33 and $24.43. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $163,459.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.83 or 0.05901927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046352 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,905,592 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

