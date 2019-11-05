Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:BCRH opened at $6.96 on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 151,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

