Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
NYSE:BCRH opened at $6.96 on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
