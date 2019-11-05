Blockpass (PASS) Market Capitalization Tops $235,033.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $235,033.00 and $13,531.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00220942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.01474730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

