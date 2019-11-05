BlitzPredict (XBP) Market Cap Reaches $222,842.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $222,842.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

