BlackRock Inc. Sells 868,058 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 868,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.57% of General Dynamics worth $2,922,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $178.07 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

