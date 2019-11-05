BlackRock Inc. Sells 774,290 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,309,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.95% of Marriott International worth $2,288,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,728.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $135,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $62,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,203 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

Marriott International stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

