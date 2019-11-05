BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,656,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533,110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.23% of Equity Residential worth $3,162,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 362.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

In other news, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total value of $56,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Kaufman sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,019 shares of company stock worth $16,842,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

