BlackRock Inc. Has $2.52 Billion Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,917,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.91% of Ventas worth $2,523,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,440,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.