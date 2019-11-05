BlackRock Inc. Acquires 248,314 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.60% of Lam Research worth $2,140,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $684,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $278.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.