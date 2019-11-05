Blackline (BL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Blackline has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -178.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. First Analysis started coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.