Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

BSM stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 102.07%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard acquired 6,250,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Marsh Rice University lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 72.8% in the second quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 7,266,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,173 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 131.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,012,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,272 shares during the period. Texas Children s lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 106.7% in the second quarter. Texas Children s now owns 4,689,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,347 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 52.2% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,768,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 950,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 58.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

