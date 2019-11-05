Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY19 guidance to $3.45 to $3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.55 to $3.75 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $74.47. 39,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.49 and a one year high of $82.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,504.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,916 shares of company stock worth $2,243,227. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

