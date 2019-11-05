BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $268,500.00 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $268,500.00.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,287. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 23.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 39.2% in the second quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

