BitWhite Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BitFlip. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $38,195.00 and approximately $13,812.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Exrates, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

