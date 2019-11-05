BitClave Price Up 39.7% Over Last 7 Days (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 108.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, BitClave has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitClave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. BitClave has a market capitalization of $196,648.00 and $282.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.76 or 0.05933626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014105 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046448 BTC.

BitClave Token Profile

CAT is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitClave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

