BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 1,740,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,195. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.