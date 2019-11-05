BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,091.44% and a negative return on equity of 371.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 18,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,846. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

