BidiPass Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $1.19 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.83 or 0.05901927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046352 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,269,777 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.