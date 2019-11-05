BidaskClub Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Buy

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.99. 6,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 93.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.