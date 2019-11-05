BidaskClub Upgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Inseego and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 63,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,042. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $442.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inseego by 71.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 87.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 30.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 132.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 41.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

