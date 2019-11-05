BidaskClub Upgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Hold

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,968. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 27.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 65.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 262,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in II-VI by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 378.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth $2,396,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

