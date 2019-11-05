BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on November 18th

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

BG Staffing stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 2,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,769. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

