Bezant (BZNT) One Day Volume Hits $119,472.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX. Bezant has a market cap of $2.25 million and $119,472.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.01489847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,099,500 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.